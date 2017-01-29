Local Reaction to Immigration Ban

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST STROUDSBURG -- As the protests over President Trump's immigration ban take over airports and cities around the country, one Muslim American has been watching from the Poconos.

Even though she's not a refugee, Sarah Khan of East Stroudsburg was shocked and disappointed ever since the executive order went into effect.

"The thought of me going and coming back and someone says, 'You have ties to this country that we see as dangerous,' and potentially being stopped at the airport, it would be surreal. It would be a nightmare," said Khan.

Khan works with the grassroots organization Paper Airplanes.

Its goal is to help refugees from Syria and other countries learn American culture and the English language.

"The ban was the nail in the coffin. I don't want to use such negative metaphors, but I definitely feel more targeted," said Khan.

Newswatch 16 spoke with Monsignor Thomas Muldowney who helps run the Diocese of Scranton. He says it's the Catholic Church's duty to help take care of refugees.

"Our premise is we treat everyone with respect and that we do what we can to help each and every person that we encounter," Monsignor Muldowney said.

As for Sarah Khan, she understands there is a lot of political and legal work to do if she and others want to reverse the ban.

"Never to lose hope because whenever someone speaks about hatred, there has to be at least 10 other voices that cancel that out and say you are the minority, we are not the minority," Khan said.

The Islamic Center of Scranton released a statement to Newswatch 16, saying, "Dividing families and victimizing or isolating Muslims will be counterproductive."