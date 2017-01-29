Lehighton Mural Finds New Home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALLENTOWN -- A piece of Carbon County history has found a new home in the Lehigh Valley.

A mural done by Carbon County native and famed artist, Franz Kline, was unveiled Sunday at the Allentown Art Museum of the Lehigh Valley.

The mural previously hung in the Lehighton American Legion since the mid-1940s but was sold to the museum back in October.

The mural was restored and is now bringing joy to all local historians and art lovers.

"I'm glad it has a good home," said Janny Graver of Bethlehem. "If I talk much more about it, I'm going to start crying because it's wonderful. It is absolutely wonderful because we don't even have anything anymore. This is preservation of our history."

The mural, which depicts Lehighton hangs in the museum's Trexler Gallery.