Immigration Rally in Williamsport

WILLIAMSPORT -- Demonstrations over President Donald Trump's executive order on immigration policy continued around the country Sunday.

As demonstrators rallied in dozens of cities across the U.S., about 100 people gathered in Williamsport, expressing their dismay at President Trump's new policies on immigrants and refugees.

Waving flags and signs with slogans such as "Love trumps hate," people rallied in front of the federal courthouse on West Third Street in Williamsport.

"This flag is being distorted into standing for keeping people out," said Tim Mannello of Williamsport.

The demonstration was one of dozens held across the country in response to President Trump's executive order restricting immigrants and refugees from seven mostly Muslim countries.

Pastor Sam Hwang of the First Presbyterian Church, an immigrant himself, organized the rally in Lycoming County, and expressed surprise at the size of the turnout.

"I am just so grateful that caring people are here to make a statement," Hwang said.

The group included a number of Muslims. Asif Javed is an American citizen who emigrated from Pakistan, and fears how the country is changing.

"I chose to come to the United States because I imagined I'm going to the country of Thomas Jefferson and Abraham Lincoln," said Javed.

The demonstrators have been greeted with a mix of reaction, some people honked their horns as they drove by, others rolled down the window and shouted, "Build the wall."

The atmosphere grew tense as demonstrators confronted a group of pickup trucks with drivers revving engines and circling the area.

"We want to put our country first, and they want to put Syrian refugees before us. They want to put immigrants before their own people in America," said Claudia Brewer of Williamsport.

One group of Muslim women explained while recent days have been difficult, being at this demonstration made them feel less alone.

"It feels really good. It's really surprising. I didn't expect this many people to come out," Miranda Witt of Williamsport said.

Organizers encouraged participants at the rally to take action by contacting their elected officials and participating in local political organizations.