Two Taken to Hospital After Fire

WEST HAZLETON -- Two people had to be taken to a hospital after an early morning fire in Luzerne County.

The fire started at a double-block home on Jackson Avenue in West Hazleton around 4 a.m. Saturday.

The West Hazleton assistant fire chief said two people were taken to the hospital for breathing in smoke.

The assistant chief said the fire started in the basement where a man was welding. The flames were contained to the basement.

The American Red Cross says it is helping five people who were displaced after the fire.