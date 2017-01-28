Two Taken to Hospital After Fire

WEST HAZLETON -- Two people had to be taken to a hospital after an early morning fire in Luzerne County.
The fire started at a double-block home on Jackson Avenue in West Hazleton around 4 a.m. Saturday.
The West Hazleton assistant fire chief said two people were taken to the hospital for breathing in smoke.
The assistant chief said the fire started in the basement where a man was welding. The flames were contained to the basement.
The American Red Cross says it is helping five people who were displaced after the fire.
40.959825 -75.993993