Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHENANDOAH -- More than 100 students from seven Pennsylvania counties came together to make music at Shenandoah Valley High School.

The school is hosting this year's PMEA District 10 Orchestra Festival.

Students from the Lehigh Valley and the Poconos came out to rehearse and perform pieces for the past two days.

It was all in preparation for a district-wide concert Saturday afternoon.