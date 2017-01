JERSEY SHORE — Police in Lycoming County are looking for a robber.

According to police, a man with a gun held up the Uni-Mart along Bridge Street in Jersey Shore around 1:30 a.m. Saturday.

The clerk gave him some cash and he ran off.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Tiadaghton Valley Regional Police Department at 570-398-2146 or 570-329-4060.