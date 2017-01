× Police Investigating After Gunshot Victim Shows Up at Hospital

WILKES-BARRE — Police in Wilkes-Barre are investigating after someone went to the hospital with a gunshot wound.

Police said the victim walked into the emergency room at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital around 7:45 p.m. Saturday.

Officials said the person’s injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.

No other information has been released by police at this time.