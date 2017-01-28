Polar Plunge Helps Young People Battling Cancer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON -- People in one part of Lackawanna County were "Splashin' with Compassion" at the fourth annual polar plunge fundraiser at Montage Mountain in Scranton.

The event was started in 2014 in memory of Shannon McDonough, who died from colon cancer at age 23.

The plunge has become an annual fundraiser to help other local young people with cancer.

"The more money that we can raise and find cures, hopefully helps and save more lives," said Kim Kvergas of Scranton.

The event was free to attend, but a $35 donation was required for anyone taking a dip.

The group organizing the event, Friends of Shannon McDonough, has helped support 18 people fighting cancer over the past six years.

All proceeds from the polar plunge go to young adults between the ages of 16-25 battling cancer in northeastern Pennsylvania.