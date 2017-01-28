No. 4 Mt. Carmel Girls Win at Southern Columbia 61-50

Posted 10:50 pm, January 28, 2017, by

No. 4 Mt. Carmel beat Southern Columbia 61-50 in girls basketball in the first game of a double-header.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s