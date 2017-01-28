× In Your Neighborhood

Valentine’s Dinner & Music

Valentine’s Dinner & Music is held at the Frackville Elks Lodge, on South 3rd Street in Frackville, Saturday, Feb. 11 starting at 5 p.m. The event features a spaghetti dinner followed by the live music of Gene Morrison with dancing. A cash bar will be available. Ticket reservations are pre-pay only and available through the Frackville Elks Lodge.

Valentine’s Dinner Fundraiser

The Valentine’s Dinner Fundraiser is held in Brodheadsville at The Mountain Top Retreat & Conference Center on Pilgrim Way to help with community projects. The Valentine’s event is Saturday, Feb. 11 starting at 6 p.m. With the dinner, there’s the chance to win a getaway stay. There will be vendors & door prizes. Tickets are available from the House of Prayer Ministries.