In Your Neighborhood

Valentine’s Dinner & Music

Valentine’s Dinner & Music is held at the Frackville Elks Lodge, on South 3rd Street in Frackville, Saturday, Feb. 11 starting at 5 p.m.  The event features a spaghetti dinner followed by the live music of Gene Morrison with dancing.  A cash bar will be available.  Ticket reservations are pre-pay only and available through the Frackville Elks Lodge.

Valentine’s Dinner Fundraiser

The Valentine’s Dinner Fundraiser is held in Brodheadsville at The Mountain Top Retreat & Conference Center on Pilgrim Way to help with community projects.  The Valentine’s event is Saturday, Feb. 11 starting at 6 p.m.  With the dinner, there’s the chance to win a getaway stay.  There will be vendors & door prizes.  Tickets are available from the House of Prayer Ministries.

