Helping Keep People Warm in Schuylkill County

SAINT CLAIR -- Some people decided to spread a little warmth in Schuylkill County.

Owners of Sophy Jewelers in Saint Clair teamed up with the organization "Safer Streets for Tamaqua's Little Feet."

The event called Giving Hands encouraged people to bring in any types of gloves, hats, scarves, or jackets as a donation.

"We have three different trees in the Tamaqua area that anybody could come to, any time of the day or night, on the outside trees, take what you need, no questions asked," said Tammy Sienkiewicz of Tamaqua.

The store also donated part of its sales back to the organization which specializes in combating addiction through awareness and education.