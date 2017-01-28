Helping Keep People Warm in Schuylkill County

Posted 6:45 pm, January 28, 2017, by

SAINT CLAIR -- Some people decided to spread a little warmth in Schuylkill County.

Owners of Sophy Jewelers in Saint Clair teamed up with the organization "Safer Streets for Tamaqua's Little Feet."

The event called Giving Hands encouraged people to bring in any types of gloves, hats, scarves, or jackets as a donation.

"We have three different trees in the Tamaqua area that anybody could come to, any time of the day or night, on the outside trees, take what you need, no questions asked," said Tammy Sienkiewicz of Tamaqua.

The store also donated part of its sales back to the organization which specializes in combating addiction through awareness and education.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s