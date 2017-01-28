Gov. Wolf, Sen. Casey Join Protesters at Philadelphia Airport

PHILADELPHIA — Governor Tom Wolf and U.S. Senator Bob Casey have arrived at Philadelphia International Airport Saturday night after two Syrian refugee families were reportedly detained and then sent back to the Middle East.

Four adults and two children arrived at the airport early Saturday morning and were detained, WPVI reports. Hours later, they were put on a flight back home.

A family member told WPVI the refugees all had legally-obtained Visas that were approved after a long and costly process.

“We have gone through all the proper channels, paid all of these fees. They were supposed to arrive this morning at 7:45. At 8:30, we got a call from the airport authorities saying do not bother to come and pick up your family we are sending them back,” said Sarmad Assali.

President Donald Trump signed an executive order Friday putting restrictions on immigration from seven majority-Muslim countries and temporarily halting a refugee program for Syrians.

After hearing about the refugees being detained, protesters gathered at the airport.

U.S. Senator Bob Casey announced on Twitter he would go to the airport Saturday night.

I am on my way to @PHLAirport to meet w/ @CustomsBorder to discuss refugee situation there & reports of Syrian family being sent back — Senator Bob Casey (@SenBobCasey) January 29, 2017

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf also headed to the airport, sending the message, “You are welcome here,” to the detained immigrants.

"You are welcome here." – Governor Wolf says to immigrants being detained at the @PHLAirport https://t.co/iLRfkV513W — Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) January 29, 2017

.@SenBobCasey left wherever he was in white tie & tails 2 join protest at PHL to get detainees released. Good on him pic.twitter.com/UACn5ksVBT — Brendan McPhillips (@BrendanMcP) January 29, 2017

Philadelphia Mayor, Pennsylvanian Governor and Senator out to support the protest at #phlairport pic.twitter.com/FeMTG8MUal — Stephen McKenna (@Booties5) January 29, 2017

.@SenBobCasey, still in formal wear, addresses the crowd after meeting with CBP officials pic.twitter.com/ECYTCJKjNa — Sam Gehler (@sgehler) January 29, 2017

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney issued the following statement:

“I am sickened by reports that federal officials, without knowledge or cooperation of PHL Airport staff, detained and then turned away two Syrian families. By several accounts, these families waited months to obtain the proper documentation so they could come to our country legally. And still, they were sent back to a war-torn nation that has used chemical warfare against its own people. The Trump administration very well may have just given these families a death sentence. Banning immigrants and refugees is not only unjustifiably cruel, it also puts Americans at home and serving abroad at great risk. By refusing to allow entry to any immigrants from these seven nations, even those who have helped American troops as interpreters and fixers, we are enabling anti-American radicalization and endangering the lives of many. History has taught us that dark moments like this occur when we allow fear to silence our compassion and better judgment. Our city has welcomed approximately 260 refugees in recent years from these now-banned nations. We must speak out strongly against this executive order so that these new Philadelphians’ friends and families can also find safe harbor in the City of Brotherly Love and Sisterly Affection.”

“On a human level, this is unconscionable to do this to these legal immigrants and their families. William Penn founded Pennsylvania as a safe place for vulnerable people fleeing oppression. This does not represent who we are,” Governor Wolf said.