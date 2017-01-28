Dozens Gather To Rally Support Against Pipeline Projects

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FOSTER TOWNSHIP -- Dozens of people gathered at the Sandy Valley Campground near Freeland to support protesters hundreds of miles away trying to stop the Dakota Access and Keystone XL oil pipelines.

"This pipeline affects potentially millions of families," said organizer Victoria Naumowicz. "Looking at it from the point of a mother, it's heartbreaking."

The night of music was scheduled weeks before President Trump revived construction of both pipelines on Tuesday as part of an executive order.

"With the resigning and restarting of the pipeline, there's so much more people need to be made aware of what's going on," Naumowicz added.

The proposed oil pipelines have faced steady opposition over fears of environmental concerns and exploiting sacred lands.

But for other people in the nearby Freeland area, the time is now to get more jobs into the country and to better compete with other countries.

"We need the energy and we don't need to be dependent on oil from the Middle East so I guess we could use the energy," said John Volpe. "It would be good for everyone pocketbook wise, and as long as it's done properly and safely, I don't see a problem."

Organizers with the rally near Freeland tell Newswatch16 they plan to donate the money toward supplies for protesters out near the proposed Dakota Access pipeline.