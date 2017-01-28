Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOOSIC -- An annual party in Lackawanna County recognizes the funds raised by the Coaches vs. Cancer program.

The Coaches vs. Cancer Hoopla Celebration brought people out to PNC Field in Moosic to celebrate all the money raised during the Suits and Sneakers Week.

The event was open to the public. Sponsors, coaches, and players' families were on hand to enjoy live entertainment and more.

"It's a great way to come out and celebrate the awareness that we've raised over the past nine years, and more importantly, the money that we've raised for cancer research and to help local programs," said Andrew Kettel, Coaches vs. Cancer chairman.

The Hoopa Celebration for Coaches vs. Cancer featured silent auctions, raffles, and more to help the cause.