“Winter Olympics” Held for Students with Special Needs in Hazle Township

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAZLE TOWNSHIP -- Forget the Winter Olympics in Souci, for Hazleton Area School District students with special needs, it's all about the winter games held at the slopes of the Eagle Rock Development in Hazle Township.

Dozens of students, like Desiree Natt, received Olympic medals after a morning of playing special Winter Olympic games.

When asked what game Desiree played, she told Newswatch 16 the spin around game in the snow.

Some of the events at the Winter Olympics held at the Development, included Snowtubing, a curling event, and even throwing snowballs at a target. The big sport of the day, and the most fun people had, seemed to be inside dancing.

Misericordia University students had a dance party with the special needs students after helping them during their Winter Olympic games.

"I wanted to be here because it is great to get opportunities like this, to actually be amerced with the kids. We don't really get opportunities like this all the time, so when we do it is so exciting and we all are just all about it. So it was great to be able to help out," said Jessica Thomson, a Misericordia University Junior

Most of the Misericordia University students are studying occupational therapy, and hope to make a career working with students like these.

Parents of the students with special needs are just happy to see the interaction.

"It is absolutely great. You get to see the college students interacting with the younger generation. Coming this way, they don't feel like they are being set back on anything." said David Natt.