× Will Moviegoers See “A Dog’s Purpose?”

STROUD TOWNSHIP — Mary Hart from Stroudsburg and her son were all smiles coming out of Cinemark at the Stroud Mall near Stroudsburg.

They went to go see the movie, “A Dog’s Purpose.”

“I thought it was very good. The sad parts were OK, they passed quickly. The dog keeps coming back and makes people happy throughout the whole thing and it ends beautifully,” said Mary Hart, Stroudsburg.

The movie received threats of boycotts last week after this video showed Hercules, a German Shepherd, being harshly handled during a scene.

“If you plan on doing that, you just shouldn’t do it. Dogs don’t do things to you on purpose, they are there to be comforting and it’s just rude,” said Abby Sidmore, Stroudsburg.

“I am a dog person and I wouldn’t want my dog treated like that,” said Krishna Hayes, East Stroudsburg.

Some people we spoke to think it’s up to the viewer on whether they want to see the movie or not. But they do understand if some choose not to.

Kathy Bernatowicz from Stroudsburg brought her two daughters to the movie.

She says she saw the video but didn’t change her mind on seeing it.

“I honestly, I want to see the movie because I read the book and it’s an excellent book. Before the video came out I was already prepared that I wanted to see the movie so that is why we are seeing it,” said Kathy Bernatowicz, East Stroudsburg.

The movie starring Dennis Quaid is now showing in theaters around the country.