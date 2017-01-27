Reviewing President Donald Trump’s first week in the White House

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TOWANDA -- After days full of executive orders, press briefings, demonstrations, the first full week of Donald Trump's presidency is wrapping up.

Despite some early controversy, some people in Bradford County who voted for the republican candidate like what they're seeing so far.

“I think he's a great thing for the country bring some changes that need to be put in place. You gotta do what you gotta do. We have to get this country back,” Scott Schmeckenbecher of Towanda.

Trump won Bradford County with more than 70 percent of the vote. Still some folks aren't ready to describe president trump's first week as a success. Protests across streets in America have left some a little uneasy.

“I think it’s crazy, I don't know what’s going to happen next day .... It’s kind of hard. People voted him in so they have to deal with it,” said E.J. Stewart of Towanda.

Ray McGuire of Wysox has been a truck driver for as long as he can remember.

McGuire owns his own business and says president trump needs some time to keep his promise to bring jobs to the United States.

“Helping the small businesses helping the trucking industry big time a lot of things have been implemented in the trucking industry that we need fixed and fixed now,” said McGuire.

And McGuire says he likes trumps actions on immigration.

“I don't mind the wall I think we have a lot of illegal immigrants which comes from the guy before him,” added McGuire.

There are one thousand three hundred and seventy five days left in president trump's first term and folks in Bradford County are hoping he makes every day count.