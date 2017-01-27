Pedestrian Hit by Car in Hazleton

Posted 8:10 am, January 27, 2017, by
pedestrian_hit

HAZLETON — A 68-year-old man was hit by a car Thursday evening in Hazleton.

It happened on West Broad Street around 5:30 p.m.

The man from Hazleton was crossing West Broad Street when he was hit.

Police say the 68 year old was flown to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the car was not hurt.

Detectives were called out to investigate because of the severity of the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call Hazleton police.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s