Pedestrian Hit by Car in Hazleton

HAZLETON — A 68-year-old man was hit by a car Thursday evening in Hazleton.

It happened on West Broad Street around 5:30 p.m.

The man from Hazleton was crossing West Broad Street when he was hit.

Police say the 68 year old was flown to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the car was not hurt.

Detectives were called out to investigate because of the severity of the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call Hazleton police.