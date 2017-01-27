Pair Posing as PPL Workers Steal Safe

THROOP -- Police in Lackawanna County are searching for two men who tricked an elderly woman into letting them into her home.

The victim told police two men posed as PPL workers, who needed to check the pipes in her basement.

Once inside the home, they stole a safe filled with valuables before speeding off in a van Friday afternoon.

Authorities believe the pair drove off towards Dickson City on Boulevard Avenue.

If you have any information on the burglary in Lackawanna County, police are asking you to call the Lackawanna Communication Center at (570) 342-9111

