× Nurses Laid Off from Lehigh Valley Hospital Pocono

EAST STROUDSBURG — Nurses have been laid off at Lehigh Valley Hospital Pocono in Monroe County.

Officials with the nurses’ union tell Newswatch 16, 55 registered nurses were laid off Friday morning at the hospital in East Stroudsburg effective immediately.

The union says hours will be cut for dozens more nurses at the facility.

A spokesperson for the hospital has not confirmed those numbers.

Officials with Lehigh Valley Hospital Pocono say the changes are meant to make the facility in Monroe County more efficient.

Officials w/ JNESO, a nurses union, say 55 RN's are being laid off at LVH-Pocono. More than 100 will be impacted. Meaning less hours @WNEP — Carmella Mataloni (@Carmella_News) January 27, 2017