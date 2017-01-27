Watch Live: President Trump, British Prime Minister May Press Conference @ 1 PM

Nurses Laid Off from Lehigh Valley Hospital Pocono

Posted 11:56 am, January 27, 2017
lehigh-valley-hospital-pocono

EAST STROUDSBURG — Nurses have been laid off at Lehigh Valley Hospital Pocono in Monroe County.

Officials with the nurses’ union tell Newswatch 16, 55 registered nurses were laid off Friday morning at the hospital in East Stroudsburg effective immediately.

The union says hours will be cut for dozens more nurses at the facility.

A spokesperson for the hospital has not confirmed those numbers.

Officials with Lehigh Valley Hospital Pocono say the changes are meant to make the facility in Monroe County more efficient.

