North Carolina Mother Charged After Toddler Tests Positive for Cocaine

Posted 6:51 am, January 27, 2017, by , Updated at 06:47AM, January 27, 2017
untitled-27

BURLINGTON, N.C. – A North Carolina mother has been charged after her 2-year-old daughter tested positive for cocaine, according to the Burlington Times-News.

Tammara Gail Overman, 32, of Burlington, faces a charge of felony intentional child abuse causing serious physical injury after being arrested Wednesday.

The toddler was also suffering from a severe, untreated rash on her groin, according to the paper.

The arrest comes after a monthlong investigation by the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities have not said how the child consumed the drug.

Overman was jailed in Alamance County under a $25,000 bond and had a court date on Thursday.

Two other suspects who shared the same house were charged with misdemeanor child neglect in connection to the investigation, the paper reported.

