New Jobs For Manufacturing Business in Williamsport.

WILLIAMSPORT — Dozens of new jobs are coming to a manufacturing facility in Williamsport.

Governor Tom Wolf announced Lycoming Engines are planning to make renovations at their operation. The facility, which makes piston airplane engines plans to add 38 new jobs over the next three years.

Hiring for the new positions has already begun. Lycoming Engines already has 414 positions at the facility in Lycoming County.