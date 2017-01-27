× NASA, America Remembers Astronauts Lost in Apollo 1 Fire 50 Years Ago

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – NASA as well as people around the country are remembering the three astronauts killed in the Apollo 1 tragedy, which happened 50 years ago.

On this anniversary, NASA is opening an Apollo 1 exhibit featuring the hatch that prevented the three astronauts from escaping. The families of Gus Grissom, Ed White and Roger Chaffee got an early look on Wednesday, reports the Associated Press.

Both Grissom and White had flown in space before the ill-fated Apollo 1 mission. Grissom was the second American to fly in space, and White was the first American to walk in space.

Hundreds gathered at Florida’s Kennedy Space Center on Thursday to honor the three men. Chaffee, Grissom and White died on a launch pad on January 27, 1967 when fire swept through their sealed and pressurized spacecraft during a countdown rehearsal. The fire is believed to have been triggered by a spark from faulty electrical wiring and caused a 20-month delay in the first manned Apollo flight.

#NASARemembers the Apollo 1 crew on the tragedy’s 50th anniversary. They gave their lives in pursuit of exploration: https://t.co/RUALCEqWhL pic.twitter.com/WYZSkak5Gl — NASA (@NASA) January 27, 2017

Marshall Space Flight Center is expected to hold an event on Jan. 31 as part of NASA’s Day of Remembrance which honors the crews of Apollo 1, as well as, space shuttles Challenger and Columbia.

We're honoring the Apollo 1 crew at 10am ET today. This year is the 50th anniversary of the tragedy. Watch live: https://t.co/oJKHgKpQjH pic.twitter.com/68qOMv9m2Y — NASA (@NASA) January 26, 2017

The two surviving crew members of Apollo 11, Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins, as well as Apollo 16 moonwalker Charlie Duke attended Thursday’s ceremony.

Mike Collins and I stop to honor and remember the astronauts and friends we lost 50 years ago. #Apollo1 #EdWhite #GusGrissom #RogerChaffee pic.twitter.com/RYbXTJVE8S — Buzz Aldrin (@TheRealBuzz) January 26, 2017