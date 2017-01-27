Man Has Sexually Explicit Conversations with Minors, Arrested for Child Porn

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TUNKHANNOCK TOWNSHIP -- A man is behind bars after allegedly engaging in sexually explicit conversations with minors online.

According to police, James Lamie, 60, of Tunkhannock Township would contact girls through a website and tell them about sexual acts he wanted to preform on them.

Officials raided Lamie's home after receiving reports of his internet conduct, and discovered child pornography on a portable hard drive.

Lamie faces multiple charges, including possession of child pornography and unlawful contact with a minor.

He is currently being held in Monroe County.