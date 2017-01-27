Man Has Sexually Explicit Conversations with Minors, Arrested for Child Porn

Posted 7:10 pm, January 27, 2017, by

TUNKHANNOCK TOWNSHIP -- A man is behind bars after allegedly engaging in sexually explicit conversations with minors online.

According to police, James Lamie, 60, of Tunkhannock Township would contact girls through a website and tell them about sexual acts he wanted to preform on them.

Officials raided Lamie's home after receiving reports of his internet conduct, and discovered child pornography on a portable hard drive.

Lamie faces multiple charges, including possession of child pornography and unlawful contact with a minor.

He is currently being held in Monroe County.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s