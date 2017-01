× Man Dies after Snowboarding Accident in the Poconos

MONROE COUNTY — A 21-year-old man from the Poconos has died after a snowboarding accident.

Authorities say Ryan Wasson was snowboarding at Camelback Mountain on Thursday when he went off the trail and hit a rock.

The young man from the Poconos was taken to the hospital where he died.

It’s unclear if he was wearing a helmet.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.