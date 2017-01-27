Local Groups Head to March for Life in Washington

Posted 12:51 pm, January 27, 2017, by

SCRANTON -- Busloads of people left our area Friday morning to take part in the March for Life rally in Washington DC.

Newswatch 16 was there as the demonstrators boarded the bus in Scranton.

A group of students from Holy Cross High School in Dunmore left Thursday.

Participants say they are hopeful about the future considering the current administration's stance on the abortion issue.

"I'm encouraged. I'm not sure if they can really go against the political momentum that is in favor of Roe v. Wade, but I think people have to take a stand for righteousness," said Frank Ross of Tunkhannock.

Vice President Mike Pence spoke at the rally, a first for a U.S. vice president.

Related stories

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment