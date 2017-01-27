Local Groups Head to March for Life in Washington

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON -- Busloads of people left our area Friday morning to take part in the March for Life rally in Washington DC.

Newswatch 16 was there as the demonstrators boarded the bus in Scranton.

A group of students from Holy Cross High School in Dunmore left Thursday.

Participants say they are hopeful about the future considering the current administration's stance on the abortion issue.

"I'm encouraged. I'm not sure if they can really go against the political momentum that is in favor of Roe v. Wade, but I think people have to take a stand for righteousness," said Frank Ross of Tunkhannock.

Vice President Mike Pence spoke at the rally, a first for a U.S. vice president.