Lizzy Spindler Climbing The Scoring Charts At Riverside

When you need 2 points you go to Lizzy Spindler. The ultra dynamic guard for Riverside combined to score 60 points in her last two games. 33 in a loss to Carbondale and 27 in a win over Montrose. On the rise in the record books Spindler is 48 points behind Jen King all-time at 1,534 that's 2nd place, and still chasing Paula Olesky's mark set in 1982 of 2,065 points.

"I had no idea that I was even in the lineup for getting third, but my Dad always reminds me of course Lizzy your this close and I kind of just block it out because it's too much pressure on my mind when I'm playing," said Lizzy.

"You know with her it's all about staying just one step ahead of the pack and every defense you can imagine she's seen. Every time that we go into somebody's gym you know they are all coming to stop her and still to be able to put up the numbers just says what kind of player Lizzy is," said Jack.

Well the first time head coach Jack Mekilo saw Lizzy play was in 6th grade. He knew at that point she was going to be a special player, by the time she got to 7th grade he thought she probably could have been playing varsity basketball at that point.

"She certainly belongs in that conversation you know. I say that I wouldn't trade her for anybody and I said that the first day that she came in as a freshman and it's still true today," added Jack.

Basketball at Binghamton University is next. Lizzy accepted a full-time scholarship to be with the Bearcats starting in July.

"You got to be thrilled about that. Joining one of the Carmody twins from Western Wayne. Oh! Absolutely. I love Rebecca , and I love all the girl's up there, the coaches everything, and it's good that I'm going to be close to home so my parents can come and see my games and my coaches," added Lizzy.

"She can do a lot of things with the basketball. You know to get herself open she can jump over people. She's athletic. She's physical and she is just fun to watch,"again said Jack.

