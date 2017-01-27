× Inspiration and Education

This Sunday, January 29, marks the beginning of National Catholic Schools Week. Schools around the country and here in our area getting ready to mark the occasion including one school in Luzerne County.

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey visited Wyoming Area Catholic School in Exeter Friday morning.

Students here will be taking part in various activities to celebrate the national campaign including a health fair and STEM activities.

The theme of this year’s National Catholic Schools Week is “Catholic Schools: Communities of Faith, Knowledge and Service.”

According to the National Catholic Educational Association, “schools typically observe the annual celebration week with masses, open houses and other activities for students, families, parishioners and community members.”

Wyoming Area Catholic School will be hosting an open house this Sunday, January 29, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. You can call 570-654-7982 for more information.

To find an open house near you, click here.

Wyoming Area Catholic School is a part of the Diocese of Scranton.