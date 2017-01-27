Graduation Day for Students at Arc of NEPA

Posted 5:20 pm, January 27, 2017, by , Updated at 04:39PM, January 27, 2017

SCRANTON -- Students of all ages from the Arc of NEPA completed a six-week computer education course hosted by Lackawanna College and many were proud of their achievements.

"It means more to me and my staff than anyone. We've made friends, and given the opportunity for people to come to a college who never thought they'd go to a college, very proud to be a college student," said Carolyn Quinn, the Director of Continuing Education at Lackawanna College

"I would like to come back here for another session so I could further my education," commented Stacy Mallory of Scranton.

The Arc specializes in helping those with intellectual and developmental disabilities in all aspects of life.

 

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s