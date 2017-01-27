Graduation Day for Students at Arc of NEPA

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON -- Students of all ages from the Arc of NEPA completed a six-week computer education course hosted by Lackawanna College and many were proud of their achievements.

"It means more to me and my staff than anyone. We've made friends, and given the opportunity for people to come to a college who never thought they'd go to a college, very proud to be a college student," said Carolyn Quinn, the Director of Continuing Education at Lackawanna College

"I would like to come back here for another session so I could further my education," commented Stacy Mallory of Scranton.

The Arc specializes in helping those with intellectual and developmental disabilities in all aspects of life.