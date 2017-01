× Governor Gets Clean Bill of Health after Cancer Treatment

HARRISBURG — Governor Tom Wolf released a statement Friday after receiving a clean bill of health after treatment for prostate cancer.

Frances and I would like to thank everyone for the many well wishes on my clean bill of health. https://t.co/w1iLeGk37M — Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) January 27, 2017

The governor announced in February of 2016 that he had been diagnosed with a treatable form of prostate cancer and that it had been caught early.

The governor urged people to get regular checkups with their doctors and to be aware of screening guidelines so early detection is possible.