Family Scrambles To Escape As Road Gives Way In Wayne County

WAYNE COUNTY — It was a frightening ride for family driving along State Route 1011 also known as Adams Pond Road in Berlin Township Friday afternoon after their vehicle fell into a hole in the roadway.

It happened on a culvert over Perkins Pond.

“Driving over and boom, it hit and I tried to put it in reverse because the cones were there and everything and it just revved up and I knew the tires were off the ground,” said Peter Alvarez of Paupack Township, who was driving his fiancé, their baby and 8-year old son.

PennDOT says a pipe under the culvert is to blame, leading to the crumbling mess that left Peter Alvarez and his family scrambling to safety.

“Started grabbing the baby and it just started sinking more and more, it was like a movie scene. As I’m on the phone with 911, the car just kept sinking and sinking,” said Alvarez.

The roadway is closed now and a two and a half mile detour in place. PennDOT estimates repairs to take about a week.

Township officials say this particular spot has been a problem for years.

“It is a common problem and a lot of the sluice pipes in the area are eroding pretty quickly,” said Andy Tiernan of Beach Lake Fire Company.

Folks who live on the road agree.

“Man, you take a look at that and you think somebody could have really gotten hurt,” said Kevin Frey of Berlin Township.

PennDOT officials say they were at this very same spot on for a hole that opened up Thursday night. They filled it in and blocked that part off with cones, but did not close the roadway.

“When there are cones blocking something off, you don’t go where the cones are, but you can drive, you know where they’re not. They need to get rid of the dirt and put another one in so that way it doesn’t happen again,” said Kathryn Moyer of Paupack Township, Alvarez’s fiancé.

The family’s only vehicle needs repairs before it can be driven again and the question is: why wasn’t the roadway closed sooner?

“The chief of Beach Lake Fire Department is showing me pictures of a massive hole from last night that’s 5 feet deep and the next thing I know I’m driving over with my family and blowing out. That’s what I was saying to you guys, what if a school bus was driving down there?” asked Alvarez.