EMT Accused of Sexually Assaulting Victims with Special Needs
POCONOS — A man who works as an EMT in the Poconos is accused of sexually assaulting at least three patients.
Officers told Newswatch 16 the assaults happened as the victims were being transported in the ambulance.
According to authorities, Matthew Menist of Stroudsburg assaulted three men with special needs. The victims ages ranged from older juveniles to adults.
Police say Menist would stay in back of the ambulance during transport, then turn the lights off while another employee of Suburban Ambulance drove.
Charges filed against Menist include unlawful contact with a minor, indecent assault, and corruption of a minor. He is currently locked up in Monroe County.
