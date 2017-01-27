EMT Accused of Sexually Assaulting Victims with Special Needs

sex_assault

POCONOS — A man who works as an EMT in the Poconos is accused of sexually assaulting at least three patients.

Officers told Newswatch 16 the assaults happened as the victims were being transported in the ambulance.

According to authorities, Matthew Menist of Stroudsburg assaulted three men with special needs.  The victims ages ranged from older juveniles to adults.

Police say Menist would stay in back of the ambulance during transport, then turn the lights off while another employee of Suburban Ambulance drove.

Charges filed against Menist include unlawful contact with a minor, indecent assault, and corruption of a minor. He is currently locked up in Monroe County.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

2 comments

  • WTH

    Former Security at Mount Airy Casino Resort
    Former CNA at Newton Memorial Hospital
    Former CNA at Pocono Medical Center
    Former CNA at Geisinger Medical Center
    Former CNA at Timber Ridge Health Care
    Studied at East Stroudsburg University of Pennsylvania
    quite the resume

    Reply Report comment
  • sufferthechildren

    wow lame lowlife loser despicable depraved dirtbag! slap on the wrist and house arrest with food stamps and welfare? why? because his perversion renders him “disable.”

    Reply Report comment