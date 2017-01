× Crumbling Road Forces Closure in Wayne County

BERLIN TOWNSHIP — The collapse of a metal pipe caused a road to close in Wayne County.

The pipe is part of a culvert on Route 11 near Beach Lake.

An SUV slammed into a huge crack in the road above the collapsing pipes just before 2 p.m. on Friday.

Crews are setting up a detour and hope to have that part of the road fixed by next week in Berlin Township.