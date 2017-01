× Coroner Called to Three Vehicle Crash

DANVILLE — The coroner was called to the scene of a crash that closed a road in both directions in Central Pennsylvania.

Route 11 in Danville was closed after three vehicles were involved in a wreck just before 4 p.m. on Friday.

Three people were taken to the hospital, but no word has been given on their injuries.

Route 11 is still closed between Route 54 in Danville and into Northumberland County.