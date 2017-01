× Bald Eagle Being Cared for in Schuylkill County

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY — An animal hospital in Schuylkill County is caring for a bald eagle that appears to be sick.

Workers at Companion Animal Hospital near Tamaqua say the eagle is very weak and may have lead poisoning.

The bird is currently undergoing tests, but workers in Schuylkill County say it is an amazing experience to examine the beautiful animal up close.