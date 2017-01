× Wyoming County Man Killed in Pickup Crash

NORTHMORELAND TOWNSHIP — A man was killed in a crash in Wyoming County.

State police say Joshua Krause, 30, of Tunkhannock, was driving on Route 292 outside Tunkhannock Sunday when his pickup truck went off the road just before midnight.

The vehicle sheared off a utility pole and struck a tree.

Krause died at the scene in Wyoming County.