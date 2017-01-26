Women Charged with Theft Caught on Camera

Posted 11:35 am, January 26, 2017

WEST HAZLETON -- Police have arrested two women for a theft in Luzerne County that was caught on camera.

On Wednesday, Newswatch 16 showed you surveillance video of a woman stealing a package off the porch of a home on Winters Avenue in West Hazleton earlier this month.

Police have charged Marie Claudio-Ortiz, 23, and Martina Baez-Rodriguez, 27, both of Hazleton, with the crime.

Investigators say Ortiz took the package, and Rodriguez drove the getaway car.

Police have not said why the women chose this particular home or what was in the package.

