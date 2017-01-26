Up Early to Get Special Sauce

Posted 1:36 pm, January 26, 2017, by

DUNMORE -- Customers lined up early Thursday at the McDonald's on the O'Neill Highway in Dunmore to be one of the few to get a free bottle of McDonald's "Big Mac Special Sauce."

The fast food chain is giving away 10,000 free bottles of sauce nationwide to celebrate its new Big Macs.

Customers now have a choice of a regular Big Mac, a Mac Junior, and a Grand Mac.

Only 48 bottles of the sauce were given to McDonald's restaurants in all of northeastern Pennsylvania.

We asked one customer why he wanted the sauce for himself.

"It's great on everything. It's great on everything. It's probably not the best health food, but it's great on everything," said Butch Appel of Archbald.

An extra bottle of the special sauce will be auctioned off Friday to benefit Ronald McDonald House Charities.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s