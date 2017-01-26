Up Early to Get Special Sauce

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DUNMORE -- Customers lined up early Thursday at the McDonald's on the O'Neill Highway in Dunmore to be one of the few to get a free bottle of McDonald's "Big Mac Special Sauce."

The fast food chain is giving away 10,000 free bottles of sauce nationwide to celebrate its new Big Macs.

Customers now have a choice of a regular Big Mac, a Mac Junior, and a Grand Mac.

Only 48 bottles of the sauce were given to McDonald's restaurants in all of northeastern Pennsylvania.

We asked one customer why he wanted the sauce for himself.

"It's great on everything. It's great on everything. It's probably not the best health food, but it's great on everything," said Butch Appel of Archbald.

An extra bottle of the special sauce will be auctioned off Friday to benefit Ronald McDonald House Charities.