Trump Wants 20% Tax on Imports From Mexico to Pay for Wall
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump has decided he will seek to pay for the wall on the US’s southern border by imposing a 20% tax on imports from Mexico and as part of a larger comprehensive tax reform plan, the White House said Thursday.
White House press secretary Sean Spicer said the comprehensive tax reform package Trump and Republicans are looking to put together will include taxing imports from other countries, like Mexico.
“By doing it that we can do $10 billion a year and easily pay for the wall just through that mechanism alone. That’s really going to provide the funding,” Spicer said, referring to a 20% tax. According to the Office of the US Trade Representative, Mexico’s exports to the US in 2015 was valued at $316.4 billion. The trade deficit is estimated to be $50 billion.
The new White House plan comes as the Mexican President canceled a planned meeting with Trump after the US president signed an executive order Wednesday kicking off the process of building the border wall and vowed once again to force Mexico to pay for it.
Mexico has adamantly rejected the notion that they would fund the border wall, and Trump said Thursday that he had agreed to cancel the meeting with Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto and would take a different route to address funding for the wall.
That alternative route appears to be lodged in raising a massive import tax on goods exported from Mexico to the US — a tax that could cause the price of US consumer goods produced in Mexico to skyrocket.
Despite the controversial nature of the proposal, which is likely to be met by stiff opposition from business leaders in the US, Spicer said the proposal is one “we’ve been in close contact with both houses (of Congress) in moving forward and creating a plan.”
“It clearly provides the funding and does so in a way that the American taxpayer is wholly respected,” Spicer said Thursday.
Spicer dodged reporters’ questions about the impact of the border tax on American consumers, instead stressing the tax’s benefits for American workers.
“I’m not going to get into it,” he added when pressed about businesses that manufacture goods in Mexico passing along the tax to American consumers.
7 comments
Priceless
Priceless. I knew he had something in his back pocket if Mex Prez would cancel meeting. Now the companies will be forced to come back to US or elsewhere . Because if they think they are gonna pass higher costs back to the consumers, we just buy different products.
Now would be a most excellent time for a buiness to startup and produce those very products here in the states. While the companies in Mexico shutter and then leave Mexico to become an even poorer country.
POTUS Putin-fluffer
He doesn’t mention how much such a tax will increase the cost a car. BTW, there is NO car made entirely in the US. Approximately 25% of any car assembled in the US is manufactured outside of the US, so any car purchased is going to carry this tax in its price.
Priceless
Not really. Right now as it any company that manufactures outside of US but brings it all to US in pieces to have it assembled at American plants with American labor here can claim made in the US to get the tax credits. If trump is doing it this way , it will force the companies out of Mexico , those will be the companies in Mexico that will be forced to pay more.
Lloyd Schmucatelli
DO IT.
Conroy
Any sane businessman or mildly intelligent person would know that this will either drive away the imports to somewhere else or financially bankrupt the exporters. This is like a child whining that they didn’t get their Christmas present. On top of that he just purged the entire upper echelons of the state department. Make America isolationist again more like it.
k
Which means…. Mexico won’t choose to import as much and what they do will be price adjusted. And there’s me at the grocery store paying $15 for a can of coffee and $50 for fruits and vegetables. Not to mention all the other stuff that comes from Mexico like interesting beers and chocolate. Sad!
k
Just sayin. That’s really what would happen. Also ,intermediate goods such as components for finished goods that US. Manufacturers produce would skyrocket. This is not a good idea.