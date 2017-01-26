Students Travel to March for Life in Washington

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DUNMORE -- Students were up early in part of Lackawanna County Thursday morning to take a bus trip to the nation's capital.

Students and teachers from Holy Cross High School in Dunmore are on their way to Washington DC to take part in a youth rally on Thursday and the March for Life on Friday.

Bishop Bambera from the Diocese of Scranton will also join other bishops from around the country to celebrate mass at the event Thursday at the Verizon Center.

They'll all join hundreds of thousands of people at the march Friday.

"It's important to realize that human life is precious and that it's more than just a thing, it's an actual person with breathing lungs and a heart," said Abigail Guziewicz.

Besides the rally and march, the students plan to visit Arlington National Cemetery and St. John Paul II National Shrine in Washington.