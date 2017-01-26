Pocono Fight Night

Posted 6:54 pm, January 26, 2017, by

22 amateur fights will spruce up the Pocono Fight Night card Friday Night at the Sherman Theater in Stroudsburg.  6'7" Jesse Oltmanns of East Stroudsburg headlines the card when he takes on Danny McNair of New Jersey.

