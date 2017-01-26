22 amateur fights will spruce up the Pocono Fight Night card Friday Night at the Sherman Theater in Stroudsburg. 6'7" Jesse Oltmanns of East Stroudsburg headlines the card when he takes on Danny McNair of New Jersey.
Pocono Fight Night
-
Pocono Cinema and Cultural Center Getting a Makeover
-
Spirit of Hope Gala Aims to Fight Cancer
-
Christmas Gifts Given to Families in Need
-
Parking Meters Will Soon Take Plastic in Stroudsburg
-
Lighting the Way to Halloween Safety in the Poconos
-
-
Business Gutted by Flames in Poconos
-
Fights Break Out at Malls Across United States
-
Maureen Madden Beats David Parker in 115th State House Race
-
Stroudsburg at Pocono Mountain West boys basketball
-
Pocono Mountain West vs Stroudsburg boys basketball
-
-
Stroudsburg Boys Win By 46 at PME
-
Prostitution Sting in Poconos Highlights Human Trafficking Problem
-
Hospital in Poconos Receives Name Change