Old Forge Police Search for Missing Man

OLD FORGE — Old Forge police are currently searching for Robert Baron.

Baron is 58 years old, and could be driving a silver Hyundai Elantra with PA Registration JZG-3412.

According to officials, the car has a Trump/Pence sticker on the front of it.

Baron was last seen late Wednesday night in Old Forge in Lackawanna County.

If you have any information about Baron’s whereabouts, you are asked to contact Old Forge Police , (570) 457-7441.