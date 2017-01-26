Ned McGinley founded the King's College wrestling program back in 1968, but Ned will retire at the end of the season. McGinley was inducted in the National Collegiate Wrestling Coaches Association Hall of Fame last season, and he leaves a lasting legacy.
Ned McGinley to retire
-
Keystone College Wrestling
-
Scranton wrestler
-
Scranton vs King’s Men’s basketball
-
Scranton Wrestling Off To 11-0 Start In Duals
-
Tommy Traver Undefeated This Season
-
-
Benton wrestling Coach Bryan Hart
-
Muncy at Southern Columbia wrestling
-
Southern Columbia wrestling
-
King’s Falls to Widener 30-17
-
King’s Falls to Eastern 75-64
-
-
King’s Falls to No. 12 Stevenson 41-20
-
Muhlenberg @ King’s Men’s basketball
-
Wilkes Tops King’s By a Point in Men’s Basketball