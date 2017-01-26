Ned McGinley to retire

Posted 6:53 pm, January 26, 2017, by

Ned McGinley founded the King's College wrestling program back in 1968, but Ned will retire at the end of the season.  McGinley was inducted in the National Collegiate Wrestling Coaches Association Hall of Fame last season, and he leaves a lasting legacy.

