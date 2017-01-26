Nanticoke vs Crestwood girls basketball

Crestood hosted Nanticoke in a key Wyoming Valley Conference girls basketball game. The Trojanettes used a strong second half to improve to 14-0 on the season with a 66-49 win. Kayla Auferio lead the way with 31 points.
