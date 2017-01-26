More on Moore (Rasheed Moore)

Former Meyers star Rasheed Moore is wrapping up a fine career at East Stroudsburg University. The Senior Forward is 6th on the school's all-time list in points and rebounds. But, the bottom line Moore is more about winning.
