More on Moore (Rasheed Moore)

Posted 6:13 pm, January 26, 2017, by

Former Meyers star Rasheed Moore is wrapping up a fine career at East Stroudsburg University.  The Senior Forward is 6th on the school's all-time list in points and rebounds.  But, the bottom line Moore is more about winning.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s