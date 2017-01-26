House Destroyed by Fire in Luzerne County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HANOVER TOWNSHIP -- A fire destroyed a house early Thursday morning in Luzerne County.

Flames could be seen shooting from the double-block house on Lee Park Avenue near Wilkes-Barre just before 2 a.m.

Authorities say no one lived there, but there was power going to the place.

One man had to help get the people who lived next door out of their home.

"There was a loud explosion and we saw flames coming out the front of the house," said John Arnone of Hanover Township. "We were banging on the door, 'get him out of the house'."

The fire marshal is expected to look into what sparked those flames in Luzerne County.