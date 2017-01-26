House Destroyed by Fire in Luzerne County

Posted 5:02 am, January 26, 2017, by

HANOVER TOWNSHIP -- A fire destroyed a house early Thursday morning in Luzerne County.

Flames could be seen shooting from the double-block house on Lee Park Avenue near Wilkes-Barre just before 2 a.m.

Authorities say no one lived there, but there was power going to the place.

One man had to help get the people who lived next door out of their home.

"There was a loud explosion and we saw flames coming out the front of the house," said John Arnone of Hanover Township. "We were banging on the door, 'get him out of the house'."

The fire marshal is expected to look into what sparked those flames in Luzerne County.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s