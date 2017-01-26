× Helping the Community Through Community Effort

MOUNT POCONO — One woman is hoping to help the hungry by filling up donation bins at a church in the Poconos.

The effort comes after she tried to get a community pantry box set up in the Mount Pocono area.

Amy Young from Mount Pocono was looking for different ways to give back to her community. That’s when she stumbled upon a national effort to help feed the hungry.

It’s a community pantry box. You take a can and leave a can when you can.

“It’s so difficult just to provide food and shelter for people, and as a society, I think we need to be aware of these problems and the change really comes within ourselves,” said Young.

Young looked into setting up a pantry box somewhere in Mount Pocono, but finding a place to put the box that complies with borough laws wasn’t easy.

So she found another outlet at Mount Pocono United Methodist Church.

“My whole goal is to just help the community, so although I was not able to accomplish what I wanted, my goal was to bring awareness and when I called the church, they said that they can accept donations,” said Young.

Bins are located at the entrance of the church. The food goes to a local pantry.

Pastor Kofi Ashley says this service benefits many in the community.

“They can come and get food or get any kind of help. We will support them and I think it’s a wonderful thing,” said Ashley.

The hope is that as more people learn there is a drop off location at the church, these bins will continue to fill up, proving this motto true, “feeding the community, through community effort.”

“We want to be part of the community,” the pastor added. “We want to help as much as we can, especially for those who are having a hard time.”

“I encourage businesses and residents in the community to donate to the causes and if you’re interested in putting up a pantry box, please look into it and I’d be more than happy to help,” Young added.

The Mount Pocono United Methodist Church offers drop-offs and pick-ups Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.