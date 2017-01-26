Excitement Builds As H&M Heads to Wyoming Valley Mall

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE -- Those looking to shop until they drop at the Wyoming Valley Mall will have a new option.

H&M, the Swedish-based company with more than 3,000 stores worldwide, is opening one in Luzerne County.

Newswatch 16 spoke with people who are encouraged that a clothing store like H&M is now coming to northeastern Pennsylvania.

“I'm from New York so I am used to more stylish things. Now we can dress like city people, like it's a bigger city,” said Rose Daniels of Wilkes-Barre.

H&M posted open positions on their website for their Wilkes-Barre location.

Fans of the store like its trendy fashions and good prices.

People on public Square Hope H&M will bring more shoppers to the Wyoming Valley Mall.

“Definitely good for the community, the area around the Wyoming Valley. It brings in jobs and a wide clothing selection so it cannot be bad,” said Nick Vitale.

This new store is a positive for students in the area.

The closest stores were in Philadelphia or New York City, forcing students to shop online and wait.

“It will save time instead of me ordering stuff then shipping, I can just go to the mall right down the street and get some clothes," said Tyler Gillette, freshman at King’s College.

The Wyoming Valley Mall has not set a date for when the store will open.