Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Are you one of millions of Americans that has to frequent the bathroom at night? Do you stumble in the dark or turn on other lights in the house , making you or others in the house more awake?

In this edition of Does it Really Work, we test GlowBowl. GlowBowl is an led light for your toilet that promises to help everyone in your house get a better night's sleep, even young children that might be potty training.