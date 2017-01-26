× Child Found Outside in Onesie Unsupervised, Father Charged

SCRANTON — A woman picked up a small child after seeing her run across Vine Street in the rear view mirror of her car in Scranton.

The toddler had been only wearing a onesie, as well as a soiled diaper when the passerby picked her up.

Police were able to locate the two year old’s father, Peter Pinnel.

Pinnel told officers he was taking a nap with his daughter and when he woke up, she was gone. According to police, Pinnel wasn’t worried about his daughter, believing she had been with her mother.

Pinnel has been charged with child endangerment.